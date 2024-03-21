Speaker Johnson’s Trump Prediction Terrified Liberals

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) in a recent interview with New Yorker Magazine, claimed that if former President Donald Trump wins back the White House people should expect that his second administration would be similar to the first one only “on turbo.”

Johnson has been the House Speaker for around five months and while speaking with the outlet he spoke about what his top priorities would be if Trump won the 2024 presidential election, and the GOP managed to have control of both the lower and upper chamber. The Republican party currently has a slim majority in the House.

Johnson argued that his priority would be to deal with illegal immigration, he added that he would also place a lot of focus on tariffs on China, reducing taxation, and pushing for more drilling for gas and oil.

Trump managed to secure the GOP nomination for the presidency a few days earlier. This has led to an early end to the primary race and will allow Trump to jump full force into defeating President Biden. It is expected that the 2024 presidential race is going to be a close one.

Johnson has stated that he was hopeful that the Congress’ constitutional authority was going to be restored as a “co-equal third branch” of the government.

Johnson managed to win the House Speakership weeks after former Speaker McCarthy (R-Calif.) had been ousted from the position in a historic vote. Many have criticized Johnson arguing that he is “too inexperienced” for his current role. He has also been slammed for being too scared of Trump and of doing everything that the House’s far-right members want.

