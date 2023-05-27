Steve Bannon Attacks Former Trump Ally

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, former White House strategist Steve Bannon issued a warning to ex-Attorney General Bill Barr for his recent comments about former President Donald Trump.

Barr recently sat down to conduct an interview with CBS News, where he claimed that Trump was “exposed” in the case relating to his handling of the classified documents found in his Mar-a-Lago home towards the end of last summer. Trump is now under investigation by special counsel Jack Smith to determine whether there was in fact any mishandling of the many documents that Trump had taken after leaving the White House in 2021. Trump has insisted that all of the documents found in Mar-a-Lago had been declassified and that he is without any wrongdoing.

However, Barr claimed that Trump’s statements about the documents being “automatically” declassified are not going to go ever well legally. He reiterated that this is the one case out of many against Trump that he would be most worried about.

When asked by CBS News’ Catherine Herridge why this is the case he is most concerned about, Barr noted that it was because the investigation does not appear to be heavily focused “on intent or anything like that.”

Bannon posted on Gettr in response to Barr’s comments that the former attorney general should be the first person that Trump prosecutes when he is back in office. He then proceeded to insult Bill Barr, essentially calling him the worst kind of Republican around.

This is not the first time that Bannon has made such a statement. Last year, he also proposed the idea that Barr should face trial if the GOP manages to once again secure the White House in 2024.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com