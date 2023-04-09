Stormy Daniels Makes Shocking Confession About Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – During an interview with Fox Nation host Piers Morgan, adult film star Stormy Daniels discussed Trump’s arraignment in connection to the hush money payment of $130,000 she had received from him ahead of the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence.

In her statement, Daniels stated that she did not believe that former President Donald Trump deserved to go to jail in connection to the payment.

When Piers Morgan specifically asked Daniels whether Trump landing in jail would provide closure for her, Daniels stated that concerning this case, she did not believe Trump’s potential crimes against her “are worthy of incarceration.”

Daniels continued to say that she believed there were other things that Trump has done where if he was found guilty of those she would “absolutely” think that jail was appropriate. She did however claim that the biggest problem is that if Trump gets away with the crimes he has allegedly committed, then people might start to believe that they too could get away with similar actions or if they do things that are even worse.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to the hush money payment made to Daniels. On Tuesday, he was arraigned in New York City in connection to this case.

