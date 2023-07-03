Texas Bused Out How Many Illegals?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Governor Greg Abbott revealed on Twitter that Texas has bused tens of thousands of migrants to Democratic sanctuary cities since the start of this operation.

The migration crisis at the southern border has resulted in hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants entering the U.S. In an effort to deal with the crisis and bring attention to it, Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have started separate operations that include transporting migrants either by buses or planes to left-leaning sanctuary cities. However, the leadership and officials of those states and cities have repeatedly slammed the Republican governors for these moves claiming they are just a “political stunt.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, whose city has had more than 8,500 migrants arrive from Texas, slammed Abbot last month. In his criticisms, he alleged that Adams was specifically targeting cities run by Black mayors and that his busing operation was simply a political move to oppose the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

Abbott’s press secretary, Andrew Mahaleris, has denied the accusation and stated that Adams was “spreading falsehoods and outright lies.” He further stated that Adams was fully aware that the migrants had selected to go to New York City.

Abbott was also slammed by the immigrant rights group CHIRLA for transporting 42 people to Los Angeles, California without any food or water. Abbott, however, maintained that all the migrants transported to Los Angeles had selected to go and that Los Angeles was selected because it was a “sanctuary city.” He added that the operation was necessary in order to handle the stress on border communities.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com