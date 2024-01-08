Top Fox Host Ditches NY Moves To Red State

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Fox News host Sean Hannity announced that he would be leaving New York and moving to Florida. The announcement came during his iHeartRadio show when he claimed that he had been threatening this move for some time and that this broadcast was the first one he was starting from his new home in Florida. He added that he was done with living in New York and that he wanted to move to a state where the officials there shared “his values.”

Hannity has noted that he decided to move to Florida because the state has elected a number of conservative officials, including Florida Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He added that he already feels much “better” about having made the choice to move to Florida. He argued that this was the first time in his adult life that he was able to think and have representatives who actually shared his values.

As he pointed out, he is only one of the many people who have chosen to move out of a Democratic-led state to a Republican-led one. DeSantis has also noted that Florida in particular was one of the fastest growing states.

Hannity further criticized Democratic-led states over the high taxation rates, the problems in the school districts, and the high crime rates. He added that if anything he was behind in the relocation trend and there are many others who had made the move before he did.

