Top Trump Aide Flips, Makes Shocking Confession

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who was one of the key witnesses in the House committee investigation of the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, has warned that if former President Donald Trump wins a second term in office it will be more chaotic.

During a taped interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Hutchinson argued that Trump’s “second term would not have guardrails.” Since providing her testimony, Hutchinson has frequently appeared on the media testifying about her experience in the White House following Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election. On Tuesday, she also released a book “Enough” detailing her experience.

As she stated about the former President and 2024 presidential Republican candidate, he has been allowed to go on without being held accountable for everything he says for years. She proceeded to advocate that they needed to start taking him seriously.

This past year Trump was indicted in four different cases but has maintained he is innocent and has committed no wrongdoings. Two of the indictments relate to Trump’s actions following the 2020 election and his attempts to overturn the election results.

On January 6, 2021, Trump held a rally at the Ellipse close to the White House in which he told his supporters that unless they fought “like hell” their country would be lost. A mob of his supporters then proceeded to march to the Capitol after being urged to do so by the then-President. Hutchinson, who had stayed in the Trump administration until January 2021 had stated that the attack on the Capitol was “un-American” and that while she continues to be a Republican has reckoned with that decision.

