Trump Calls His Former Chief of Staff What?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump criticized his former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for taking a position as a CBS News contributor last year.

In a Truth Social post, Trump argued that the reason Mulvaney was an “‘Acting’ Chief of Staff” was because he would have never given him a permanent position. He then proceeded to call his ex-top aide “perhaps the dumbest person” that was working for him during his administration. He proceeded to write that he was “Merely a ‘backbencher’” who had given a “legendary bad” conference and is now working with “CBS Fake News.” He continued on to say that Mulvaney should be grateful to the person “who made him ‘famous’” as Mulvaney himself is an “uncharismatic, a born loser.”

Trump’s recent criticisms of Mulvaney appear to completely contradict his previous claims in an interview with the Washington Post ahead of the 2016 election when he had said that he would hire “only the best and most serious people.”

Mulvaney resigned as the administration’s special envoy for Northern Ireland following the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Since his resignation, he has been openly critical of Trump.

Trump has launched his third presidential campaign hoping to retake the White House in 2024. However, Mulvaney had said even before Trump’s campaign was launched that he was hoping that the former President would not win the GOP nomination. He had also previously stated that he was hoping to see the party move on from Trump.

