Trump Delivers Devastating News to Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, Former President Donald Trump revealed that he would cancel the Biden administration’s policy that targeted American agriculture, and which, according to Trump, is “brutalizing our farmers.”

Trump, during a campaign rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, stated that if he were elected in 2024, one of the first actions he would take was to cancel this policy. He then blasted President Biden for trying to reduce the ethanol blending levels “by hundreds of millions of gallons” and attempting to completely destroy Iowa’s ethanol industry by having it replaced with electric cars. Iowa is the country’s leading ethanol producer.

He added that following his inauguration, he would take action to eliminate every policy taken by Biden that is “brutalizing our farmers.” Last month, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) set the new biofuel standards which would lower the amount of “conventional” biofuel required to be added in 2024 and 2025. Biofuel includes corn-based ethanol, which is predominantly produced in Iowa.

The latest standard would still be an increase over the amount in previous years, including the years of the Trump administration. The EPA pointed out that the increase in the use of biofuels was also helping with U.S. energy security as it would lower oil requirements by 130,000 to 140,000 barrels of oil per day between 2023 and 2025.

Trump has often touted the 2019 decision his administration made to lift the restrictions that were previously placed on gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol. A court struck this decision down two years later.

