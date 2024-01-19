Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Republican Governor

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – During a rally in Indianola, Iowa former President Donald Trump claimed that the state’s Governor Kim Reynolds (R) is the country’s “least popular” governor.

Trump argued that he did not blame her for picking someone else to endorse, as they would not allow her to go to any of the rallies. He added that what he is most proud of is that within two weeks she had gone from being the most to the least popular governor in the country. As he pointed out he just thought that the entire situation was “very disloyal.”

Trump slammed Reynolds for being “disloyal” especially as he claimed that it had been his endorsement that had saved her gubernatorial campaign. He added that he would not allow her to campaign with him in the 2024 primary election after she had claimed that she would prefer to remain “neutral” during the primary race and campaign with all the Republican candidates.

The former president argued that he had done two rallies and gave her a big endorsement which is how she had ended up beating her competition. These latest remarks come right ahead of the Iowa caucuses, where Trump continues to be the clear front-runner in the race. In November, Reynolds chose to endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. She has also made several appearances on the campaign trail with him.

A recent Des Moines Register/ NBC News/ Mediacom poll showed that Trump only had 16 percent support from GOP likely voters in the state while Trump had 48 percent of likely GOP caucusgoers.

