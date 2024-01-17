Trump Hits His Judges Like Never Before

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday, former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to call out Democrat Judges for their “overt judicial loathing” while Republican judges have been doing the utmost to continue being impartial. He further claimed that the majority of Democrat judges were suffering from “Trump derangement syndrome.”

Trump in his post claimed that oftentimes Republican judges were scared of doing the correct thing which means that they will do everything in their power to remain completely impartial. As he claimed this often leads to them making either bad or unfair decisions.

However, he added that those Democrats appointed by Presidents like Joe Biden or Barack Obama will often go out of their way to align their ruling with the party line, and will not even allow the opposition to have a change. As he stated this was a “sad” thing to see.

In his Truth Social post, Trump also praised former prosecutor Andrew McCarthy for his “overt judicial loathing” that Trump is facing analysis. He pointed out that McCarthy who had spent years as a prosecutor stated that he could not recall a single time before when a defendant had to face “overt judicial loathing of a defendant and/or his counsel.” He added that in the cases where it could happen, it was usually to deal with sociopathic defendants who had been responsible for “heinous crimes.” However, as he pointed out this was not the case at all with the former President.

