Trump Issues Warning To Ramaswamy

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump, during an appearance on Glenn Beck’s show, gave Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy some unsolicited advice following the attention that his presidential rival has received in the past few weeks.

Trump said he thought that Ramaswamy was “great” especially considering his comments during the first Republican primary debate when he had said that Trump was the best U.S. “president in a generation.” He added that a generation is a long time that needed to be defined, but that was something that Ramaswamy had repeated a few times, which is why he had to like him.

Trump’s praises of his presidential rival did not end there as he stated that Ramaswamy was a “young,” “smart,” and “very intelligent person.” He further argued that he was talented and had “good energy.”

In terms of whether Ramaswamy could potentially join Trump’s administration if he is elected into office again, Trump stated that Ramaswamy had truly “distinguished himself” and that he could potentially “be some form of something.”

However, he also noted that he was beginning to become a “bit controversial” the more exposure he was getting, which is why Trump warned him to be careful. He added that in some cases it is needed to just hold back a little bit.

Following these comments, Tricia McLaughlin, the spokeswoman of Ramaswamy stated that she would not place a bet on Ramaswamy holding back.

Trump is still leading the Republican presidential primary race by more than 40 points, but Ramaswamy has recently managed to climb to second place according to some polls, and he is averaging in third place in the polls right behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com