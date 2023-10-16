Trump Presidency Bid Gets Help From Jared Kushner

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Jared Kushner, who’s not just related to Donald Trump by marriage but also played a key role in his administration, is all for seeing his father-in-law back in the presidential seat in 2024. Why? He’s really impressed by the ex-president’s impact on the Middle East.

While working under Trump, Kushner was the go-to guy for Middle East affairs, particularly the peace efforts between Palestine and Israel.

In a recent chat with podcast host Lex Fridman, Kushner didn’t hold back his praise: “Looking back, Trump’s foreign policy moves were stellar. It’s something people are starting to appreciate more now.”

He touched on the current tension between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, a conflict that erupted recently, causing devastating loss. Kushner didn’t shy away from criticizing the current administration, suggesting that the world feels less secure with what he views as a leadership vacuum. “I’m really holding out hope, and honestly praying, that we see Trump back in power to bring back peace and prosperity on a global scale,” he expressed.

For Kushner, Trump’s time in office set the stage for the Middle East to emerge as a key player economically and diplomatically for the U.S. He reflected, “The region is brimming with potential, but it’s been stifled by poor decisions and leadership. When Trump wrapped up his term, we were seeing positive momentum in the Middle East, and with the right moves, that can definitely continue.”

During the talk, Kushner, who practices Judaism, didn’t hide his distress over the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza. He drew parallels between the current attacks and the dark days of 9/11 in the U.S., urging the world to stand with Israel during these trying times.

With the U.S. and its allies showing solid support for Israel post-attacks, Kushner’s focus remains clear: “My current prayers are centered on getting through this crisis, achieving key goals – wiping out terrorist threats. I hope leaders committed to improving lives for their people and neighbors can unite, dream big, and pave the way for a world where everyone thrives.”

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com