Trump Refuses To Give Up His 1st Amendment Rights

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump slammed special counsel Jack Smith and promised that he was going to continue discussing his criminal case. Currently, prosecutors are trying to get a protective order that would limit what Trump and his legal team are able to share regarding the case.

During a speech in New Hampshire, an early-voting state, Trump referred to Smith as a “thug prosecutor” and once again called him “deranged.” Last week Trump, was indicted once more on felony charges relating to what occurred in 2020, as well as his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.

The Department of Justice has requested U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing this case, to approve a protective order that would block Trump from sharing information about the case’s evidence with the public. Federal prosecutors have also argued that Trump is going to be looking to have the case trial in the media rather than the court.

Chutkan has scheduled the protective order hearing for Friday morning. Trump’s legal team has opposed the protective order arguing that the limits set were too broad and they would essentially restrict Trump’s First Amendment rights to free speech. This is something that Trump himself repeated during his speech in Windham, New Hampshire.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all four counts of the indictment against him. They have also claimed that Trump was aware that his claims were not true. However, Trump has maintained his beliefs.

