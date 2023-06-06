Trump Responds to Bombshell New Audio Found of Him

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, former President Trump dismissed the recent reports that the DOJ had in their possession a recording in which he is referring to a classified document that he had kept in his possession after leaving the White House. During the town hall event In Iowa with Sean Hannity, Fox News host, Trump said that he did not “know anything about it” and that all he knew was that everything he had done was right.

He proceeded to argue that he had completely followed the Presidential Records Act, which specifically states that the President and Vice President are obliged to retain and hand over to the National Archives all official documents for storage and preservation.

On Wednesday, CNN was the first to put out a report about the alleged audio recording in which Trump is discussing in the summer of 2021 about the classified Pentagon document that was still in his possession even though he had left the White House. The document in question specifically contained information about a potential attack on Iran.

If true, this report could prove to be important for DOJ special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into any mishandling of classified documents after Trump left the White House in early 2021. Federal agents last August had raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in order to search and find all classified material that Trump had refused to turn over as required. Following the search warrant and property search over a hundred classified documents were retrieved.

