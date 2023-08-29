Trump Reveals “Real” Reason He’s Being Indicted

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump alleged that all the criminal indictments filed against him by the Department of Justice and the two Democrat District Attorneys were political attacks on him, further arguing that they were campaign contributions for President Biden who is currently running for a second term in office.

In a new Truth Social Post, Trump claimed that the cases brought against him needed to be seen as “a campaign contribution,” and that all of the indictments against him are pushed by “Crooked Joe Biden.”

Trump has maintained for months that the only reason for his recent indictments is because he is leading the 2024 GOP primary race. The first time he brought this up was in April following his first indictment by Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on dozens of charges for falsifying business records in connection to a hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has claimed that he committed no wrongdoings and has pleaded not guilty on all charges. He has also been indicted twice by special counsel Jack Smith.

The former president was recently booked for his fourth indictment as a Fulton County grand jury has filed charges against him and 18 other defendants for their actions regarding the 2020 election. The charges were the result of an investigation led by Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney. Trump’s mugshot was also released to the public for the first time.

Trump has maintained that he has not done anything wrong in this case and that he was being indicted for “making a Perfect Phone Call!”

