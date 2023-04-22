Trump Sends Warning Message To Fox News Owner

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Trump is pushing for Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of Fox Corp., to embrace the unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud following the 2020 presidential election if he is to give testimony during a jury trial in the defamation lawsuit that Fox News is facing this week.

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News, claiming that they perpetuated the false narrative about the presidential election being stolen and rigged despite it not being substantiated. During the legal discovery, Dominion gained access to private communications which shows that many top leaders at Fox did not believe the claims that Trump was making, even though they publicly continued to share them on the network.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday morning, Trump wrote that Fox News would be “in big trouble if they do not expose the truth on cheating in the 2020 election.” He added that they needed to do what was right for the country, and that Rupert Murdoch claiming that there was no cheating despite the “massive proof” is both “ridiculous and very harmful to the fox case.” He proceeded to state that Rupert should instead “tell the truth and good things will happen.” He finished this statement by once again reiterating that the 2020 presidential election “was rigged and stolen” and that everyone knew that was the case.

Fox News has tried to defend itself on First Amendment grounds by having the case dismissed but they have so far been unsuccessful.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com