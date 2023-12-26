Trump Issues Warning After Being Kicked Off Ballot

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, the Trump campaign promised that they would be quickly filing an appeal against the Colorado court that ruled that former President Donald Trump should not be included in the state’s ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. The appeal would mean that the case would be back on track and the U.S. Supreme Court would get to decide on it.

Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung tried to pay the new ruling by the state’s highest court as another attempt at election interference looking to protect President Biden from having to face Trump in the next election. In a statement, Cheung pointed out that leaders from the Democratic party are in a “state of paranoia” over Trump’s current strong lead in the polls. He added that they did not believe in President Biden’s presidency which has already failed and that they were doing everything in their power to stop American voters from not voting for Joe Biden in the next election.

He added that the 4-3 decision by the Colorado Supreme Court was flawed and that they would be seeking an appeal from the United States Supreme Court, adding that they were confident that the Supreme Court would rule in Trump’s favor putting an official end to all these lawsuits against him.

The case relates to Trump’s supporters marching on to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to block the election certification following the victory of Joe Biden.

