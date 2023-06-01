Trump’s Classified Documents Case Takes Another Turn

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Washington Post in a recent report revealed that Mar-a-Lago employees had been instructed by former President Donald Trump to move boxes of papers before the FBI arrived in the estate to retrieve classified documents last June.

According to a source close to the matter, Trump employees were instructed to perform a “dress rehearsal” for moving the documents even before the subpoena last May had been sent. This new information could potentially add to the timeline that prosecutors could use when arguing that the former president had been obstructing justice.

Trump is currently facing a federal investigation, overseen by special counsel Jack Smith over his handling of the classified documents that were found in his private home at Mar-a-Lago last year. Following a search of the property by the FBI last August, more than 100 classified documents were recovered. A second investigation overseen by Smith looks into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and his attempts to overturn the presidential election.

Lawyers for Trump requested to meet with Attorney General Merrick Garland, who appointed Smith, earlier this week, which could be perceived as a sign that the probe might be winding down.

The New York Times also reported that a maintenance worker had allegedly seen a Trump aide moving boxes to a storage area only one day before the FBI arrived at Mar-a-Lago to retrieve the documents in June. According to the worker who assisted the aide, the aide had not known what the boxes had inside.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com