Trump’s Easter Message to Democrats

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Easter Sunday, former President Trump continued his long standing tradition of wishing a Happy Easter to everyone, especially his political enemies.

The tradition started in 2015, with a simple tweet reading: “I wish everyone, including the haters and losers, a very happy Easter!”

However, since then, the messages have become more and more elaborate. His 2021 Happy Easter message was particularly noteworthy as he once again claimed that he had been the winner of the 2020 presidential election which was stolen from him, by wishing everyone “including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country” a happy Easter.

In his 2022 Easter message, he directly called out New York Attorney General Letitia James, who had been the one to open the investigation into the alleged tax fraud by Trump and his organization.

This year’s message read: “Happy Easter to all, including those that dream endlessly of destroying our country because they are incapable of dreaming about anything else.” He proceeded to specifically call out and wish a Happy Easter to “all of those weak & pathetic Rinos, Radical left Democrats, Socialists, Marxists, & communists who are killing our nation.”

RINO is an acronym meaning “Republican in Name Only” which Trump often uses to describe those Republicans who do not support him or his branch of Republicanism.

In November, Trump announced his presidential campaign for 2024, marking the third time that he will be running for the Presidential election.

