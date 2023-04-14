Voters Throw Trump Under the Bus

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A new ABC News/ Ipsos poll has shown that half of Americans believe that former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime in connection to his recent indictment in a Manhattan court. The poll was conducted following the indictment being unsealed and the charges against Trump being made public.

Following the charges, the number of people who believe that Donald Trump should be convicted increased to 50 percent. Last week, prior to his arraignment, only 45 percent of Americans believed that he should be charged.

Those claiming that Trump should not be charged also increased by one percentage point when compared to last week, raising up to 33 percent.

In terms of what Americans actually think Trump’s role in the hush money payments was, 53 percent of Americans believe that he intentionally did something that was illegal, while 11 percent claimed that he had acted wrongly but it was unintentional. Another 20 percent thought that he had done nothing wrong in connection to this case.

The poll also questioned Americans about their overall impression of Trump both before and after his arraignment. After the arrest, 25 percent stated that they viewed the former President favorably, making a 4 percent decrease from before the arrest. Sixty-one percent on the other hand said that they had an unfavorable view of Trump following his arrest, marking a 6 percent increase from before the arrest.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts over his alleged involvement in the hush money scheme.

