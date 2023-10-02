Walls Are Closing In on Trump’s 2024 Chances

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – John Anthony Castro, a longshot GOP presidential candidate, has warned former President Donald Trump that following a protective order issued on Friday the “walls are closing in” on his being removed from the 2024 presidential ballot in Colorado.

On Friday, District Judge Sarah B. Wallace issued the protective order which blocked both parties from releasing any statements that included threats. Wallace noted that she completely understood why there were concerns about everyone involved in the case including herself and her staff.

The liberal group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, which has filed a lawsuit trying to block Trump from appearing on the 2024 ballot by citing the 14th Amendment, sought a protective order in their case. As they have previously claimed the 14th Amendment in the Constitution bars anyone who had “engaged in insurrection” from holding office again. The group is claiming that this clause is also applicable to the former President because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Trump is currently the frontrunner in the Republican presidential nomination, and he is facing four indictments, with a total of 91 criminal charges. Two of those indictments are related to his attempts to overturn the results of the presidential election. However, Trump has maintained his innocence in all of these cases and has claimed that the cases against him were part of a political witch hunt. Thus far he has not been charged with insurrection.

However, that did not stop Castro from taking to X, formerly known as Twitter to claim that the walls were “closing in” on Trump.

