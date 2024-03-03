White House Bashes Trump for Talking to Black Voters

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, strongly criticized former President Trump’s “divisive and repugnant” remarks, which implied his legal troubles have boosted his popularity among Black Americans. Jean-Pierre expressed her dismay, stating, “To be frank, it’s offensive and divisive to engage in racial stereotyping. Such actions affect every American by sowing division. It’s particularly concerning coming from a former president.”

Jean-Pierre continued to denounce the comparison made by Trump, which trivialized the profound and distressing history of racism and discrimination faced by Black Americans for his own gain. “Comparing these struggles to his personal situation is not only inappropriate but deeply disrespectful,” she added.

When questioned about President Biden’s stance on Trump’s comments, Jean-Pierre confirmed she had discussed the matter with him directly, indicating that her statements reflect the administration’s views.

Trump, who is currently leading the race for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, claimed last week that his legal challenges, including several criminal indictments, have endeared him to Black Americans. He suggested at a gathering in South Carolina that Black individuals empathize with his situation, seeing it as an instance of discrimination.

This assertion was quickly condemned by Black leaders and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Sarafina Chitika, the DNC’s national press secretary, criticized Trump for attempting to appeal to Black voters with stereotypes and negative imagery, highlighting the economic and health challenges faced by Black Americans during his presidency.

Jean-Pierre’s remarks reinforce the White House’s stance on the issue. She emphasized, “President Biden has consistently made it clear that there is no place for hate. We need unity and healing, not the divisive and harmful rhetoric of a former president, which only serves to dredge up a painful past for the Black community.”

