White House Issues Warning About Trump’s 2024 Plan

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, the White House released a statement criticizing the recent proposal by former President Donald Trump who stated that he would introduce a new tariff on all imports. As the White House pointed out, this plan was going to be harmful to American working families, while also leading to higher inflation, and prices and it would stifle the economy’s growth.

Last Wednesday, Trump met with his top economic advisers to come up with a trade-focused economic plan that he was going to use in his 2024 presidential campaign. One of the ideas that the group discussed was the possibility of a universal baseline tariff to be imposed on all imports coming into the U.S.

Andrew Bates, the White House spokesman noted that this tariff was going to be felt by the middle class while also increasing the inflation rate and harming economic growth. He further noted that President Biden was against this plan and pointed out that the federal administration was continuously working with their allies to find solutions for dealing with the “trade abuses” that certain countries, including China have committed.

In May, it was revealed by a U.S. official that the country was analytically examining whether or not tariffs on Chinese goods should remain. Biden throughout his administration has tried to balance out the relationship between the U.S. and China, in some previous fundraising events he had called the country’s leader Xi Jinping, a dictator.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll from this month has revealed that the majority of Americans are supportive of the introduction of further tariffs on Chinese goods.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com