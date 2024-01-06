Biden Accused of “Aiding and Abetting” Cartels

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued during an appearance on “Sunday Morning Futures” that the Biden administration has been “aiding and abetting” drug cartels. He further alleged that this was evidence through the data reports which show that there is a new monthly record of immigrants entering the country through the southern border.

As he told Fox News’ Jason Chaffetz, the Biden administration was helping the cartels and allowing them to make billions of dollars by bringing immigrants into the U.S. at a fast pace. He added that not only was the Biden administration not doing its job of securing the border, but they were also encouraging the cartels to continue this work.

Paxton’s response came after a question about the 15,000-person migrant caravan that had entered the country through the U.S. southern border. Last week, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources also told Fox News that the migrant numbers in the southern border had broken the monthly encounter records for previous months.

Sources have noted that prior to December ending there had been 276,000 migrant encounters within the month and that officials were expecting that by the end of the month, that number would reach 300,000.

On Thursday, Paxton also reacted to the Justice Department issuing a warning against leaders in Texas noting that there could be legal consequences and actions they would face over the new immigration law which gave local law enforcement officers to arrest individuals that they believe have illegally entered the United States. Under the new law, state judges are allowed to give the order to have immigrants expelled from the United States.

