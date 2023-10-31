Biden’s Approval Rating Plummets in Latest Poll

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – According to a recent Gallup Poll, President Joe Biden has seen a significant dip in approval ratings among registered Democrats. The survey, conducted from October 2nd to October 23rd, revealed that Biden’s approval among Democrats plummeted from 86% in September to 75% in October, marking an 11-point drop in just a month. While Biden’s approval has slipped across all demographics, including independents and the general populace, the decline is less dramatic among those groups, falling by 4 points to 37% among all adults and from 39% to 35% among independents.

Speculation is rife about the reasons behind the decline, particularly among Democrats. Axios suggests that Biden’s stance on Israel could be a key factor. Israel is currently preparing for a ground operation in Gaza, following a deadly incident on October 7th. While older Democrats, including those belonging to the Silent and Greatest Generations as well as Baby Boomers, overwhelmingly support Israel, younger Democrats are less unified. According to a survey by Marist College, only 48% of Generation Z and Millennial Democrats back Israel, while 12% oppose it outright.

The administration’s approach to the situation in Gaza has also come under fire from within Biden’s party. Prominent progressive Democrats such as Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar have criticized the President’s handling of the conflict. Tlaib generated controversy with her comments on social media, implying that Biden’s refusal to broker a ceasefire has exacerbated the situation. Her remarks were met with a backlash from both ends of the political spectrum.

As Biden grapples with plummeting approval rates, the generational and ideological divides within his party become more apparent, raising questions about the administration’s ability to maintain a united front.

