Biden Confesses To How Many Migrant Encounters?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In December 2023, the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported an unprecedented number of 302,034 encounters along the southern border of the country, setting a new record.

Out of these encounters, 249,785 occurred between official border entry points, as initially highlighted by Fox News in early January, prior to official confirmation from the Biden administration regarding these peak figures.

Troy A. Miller, a high-ranking CBP official, emphasized in a recent statement that the agency remains committed to upholding immigration laws both at and between border entry points, in collaboration with Mexico across the mutual border.

Miller highlighted the continuous efforts to safeguard the well-being of both CBP personnel and migrants, who are frequently deceived and exploited by international criminal networks. He reiterated the necessity for further congressional support to enhance the agency’s ability to implement consequences for individuals bypassing legal entry methods.

CBP noted a significant 50% reduction in migrant encounters during the initial two weeks of January, aligning with historical patterns and intensified enforcement measures.

This surge in encounters coincides with ongoing negotiations in Congress over a vital border agreement, which has been under discussion for several months. Ex-President Trump has made efforts to thwart this pending agreement, aiming to prevent President Biden from achieving a legislative victory amid the contentious issues of immigration and border security.

This maneuver by Trump has caused discontent among legislators from both political parties, as it also hampers assistance to Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia.

Additionally, the spike in border encounters unfolds amidst a tense standoff between Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) and the federal government. Abbott has resisted a Supreme Court directive to dismantle razor-wire barriers along Texas’s border with Mexico.

This defiance followed an incident where state law enforcement blocked Border Patrol agents’ access to a riverside park in Eagle Pass, Texas, a known passage point for migrants. Tragically, three migrants—a woman and two children—drowned in the Rio Grande near this location. Border Patrol officials reported that the Texas National Guard hindered their rescue efforts.

In response to these challenges, CBP conducted 386 rescues in December alone, bringing the total for 2023 to 1,362.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com