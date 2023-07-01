Biden Trapped In Son’s Crooked Dealings

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, President Biden denied lying about never discussing with his son, Hunter Biden, and of the overseas business dealings that his son was involved in.

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked Biden whether he had lied about speaking with Hunter Biden about his business deals, to which Biden replied that he had not.

Heinrich followed up that question by asking whether the two of them had ever spoken about any of Hunter Biden’s business deals. However, Biden’s response to this question, if any , was not clear as a different reporter was shouting questions.

This exchange took place after Biden’s remarks at the first events that marked the start of the next phase of the Investing in America tour. By the time Heinrich was asking the questions, Biden had already begun making his way down the hall.

On Thursday, the House Ways and Means Committee revealed that according to an interview with an IRS Whistleblower, there were messages that Hunter Biden had sent to a Chinese business associate in 2017, claiming that should he fail to uphold their agreement then he would let his father, Joe Biden, know.

In the message to Henry Zhao, the director of Chinese asset management firm Harvest Fund Management, Hunter Biden had specifically stated that he was sitting with his father and the two were discussing why the deal has not yet moved forward. He also threatened Zhao regarding what would happen should he fail to follow Hunter Biden’s direction.

Over the weekend, the White House also faced a lot of criticisms as Hunter Biden prepared to accompany his father to Camp David. Hunter Biden recently entered a plea agreement, stating that he will plead guilty to federal tax charges, and has also reached an agreement regarding the felony gun charge he is facing.

