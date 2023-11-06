Biden Uses Trump’s Words Against Him

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In 2016, during a campaign rally in Michigan former President Donald Trump had claimed that their state was not going to lose any of their plants if he won the White House. However, during his time in office, General Motors ended up closing a number of plants in the state.

President Biden’s reelection campaign has now used the seventh anniversary of Trump’s promise to Michigan autoworkers as proof of the fact that Trump lied and had broken his previous promises. This was previously highlighted by the Democrats in 2020.

Biden’s campaign had used Trump’s remarks as a way of touting the record of the Biden administration in creating jobs. Their statement was first shared with The Hil.

Ammar Moussa, the spokesperson of the Biden administration argued that Trump had seven years ago lied to Michigan auto workers and had claimed that they would not be losing any plants during his presidency. However, only one month later Trump had ended up signing a large corporate tax giveaway which had ballooned the deficit and had opened the way for more corporations to attempt to move their production overseas. This is exactly what corporations ended up doing, resulting in the closure of plants and the loss of jobs in the Midwest.

The seven-year anniversary of Trump’s comments had come right after the United Auto Workers (UAW) ended their weeks-long strike after reaching a tentative deal with the Big Three auto companies. On Monday, Biden spoke with Shawn Fain, the President of the union to state that they had fought hard for the agreement which they had reached after good faith negotiations.

Moussa also pointed out that if it was up to Trump then he was going to give the auto industry away to China and completely destroy American manufacturing.

