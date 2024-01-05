Biden Warns America May Need To Fight Russia

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Following Russia’s Friday massive aerial attack across Ukraine, President Joe Biden issued a warning that if Russia is successful in its war against its neighboring country then the United States could be at risk of having to directly enter the conflict.

This latest statement came after Air Force officials in Kyiv announced that the country had been hit by around 110 missile strikes, hitting a shopping center, hospitals, and residential buildings. Reuters reported that Ukraine officials have stated that there were at least 31 casualties while another 120 people were wounded in the attack.

On the same day, Biden released a statement noting that this was the largest aerial attack launched by Russia since the start of the war. He noted that it is a reminder that almost two years after the war originally broke out, Russian President Vladimir Putin had the same objective which was to destroy Ukraine and “subjugate its people.” He added that he needed to be stopped.

The war in Ukraine has led to increased tension between Russia and NATO members, who have been supporting Ukraine throughout the 22-month-long war through both financial and military aid and weaponry. However, in certain countries, including the United States the support for Ukraine has been dropping.

Republican lawmakers in the U.S. have been trying to block any additional funding from being sent to Ukraine unless it is paired with action to help boost the immigration system in the southern border as a high number of illegal immigrants have made their way into the country over the past few years.

