Cry-Baby Mayor Calls Republican Governor Mean

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has blasted Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott (R) for being “mean-spirited” when it came to the immigrant crisis. He added that his actions had “devastated” the lives of those who were migrating to the United States.

On Thursday, Adams appeared on Good Morning America 3 where he argued that Abbott was intentionally pushing people to get buses to leave his state. He added that this was the reason he had filed a lawsuit against a dozen charter companies.

Adams noted that previously they had attempted to coordinate with Abbott, who has intentionally been placing people on buses and getting them to leave his state. This was why they had opted to take legal action. He added that over time, history was going to show the devastations that these people have experienced because of Abbott’s move.

Adams announced in early January the lawsuit which is targeting 17 transportation companies. As part of the suit, he is seeking $70 million to cover the cost of incoming migrants into New York City. Abbot has attacked the lawsuit claiming it is “baseless.”

In his own statement on Jan. 4, Abbott argued that there was one clear thing, that Adams did not know anything about the Constitution’s Commerce Clause and how the Supreme Court has recognized the constitutional right to travel.

Abbot first started to bus migrants from his state to Democratic-led cities in April 2022 in protest of the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis.

