Fetterman Reveals His Biggest Fear

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) interview on “Meet the Press” was aired where he shared how earlier this year he had expected that sharing his mental health struggles would have a negative effect on his political career.

As Fetterman told NBC’s Kristen Welker, he urged everyone who, like him, struggled with mental health issues to reach out for help. He shared that during the first weeks of his treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he had been scared to talk about his experience to the public.

Fetterman noted that after he was released everything regarding his treatment had been a “big story” and that he had believed that it could potentially mark the end of his career. He added that he did not know how it would affect his family or what the actual impact would be.

Following his win in the 2022 election, Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed where he was treated for clinical depression in February. As he stated his condition had worsened following his win in the election, which was why in January 2023 he skipped his congressional orientation in Washington, D.C. He eventually made the decision to check himself in for treatment after he started to have “dark conversations” regarding self-harm with himself.

Fetterman shared that a day before the interview one of his colleagues had taken her own life and that he was sharing his experience in the hopes that it would act as a message and showing to people that there could be a different choice.

