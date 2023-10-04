Liberal Group Files Lawsuit Against Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In Michigan, Free Speech for People, a liberal group, filed a lawsuit trying to block former President Donald Trump from appearing in the state’s 2024 ballots. The group argued that under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution Trump should not be allowed to participate in the 2024 presidential race.

As the group has argued, following Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election, he allegedly encouraged his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on the now infamous date of Jan. 6, 2021. They pointed out that these attempts went against Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which explicitly states that anyone who had “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the country would be prohibited from holding office again.

The organization has filed a similar case in Minnesota against the former President. Several other groups have also filed lawsuits across the nation, however, this case along with one filed by a different liberal group in Colorado is the first one backed by groups that have significant legal resources.

Trump has not been shy in voicing his displeasure regarding these attempts – he views them as a form of sabotage. His attorneys have also claimed that the case in Colorado went against the former president’s rights to free speech.

These cases are likely to end up in the U.S. Supreme Court, which has never before had to make a ruling on that provision.

