Liberals Erupt in Anger Over Ramaswamy’s New Statement

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, in an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Dana Bash, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy reiterated that if he is elected to the White House, he will pardon former President Donald Trump on the first day.

Bash asked during the interview whether, with everything that he had now seen, he still promised to pardon Trump if “convicted.”

In response, Ramaswamy argued that after reading the indictment there are “selective omissions of both facts and law” and that he is now even more certain that a pardon would be the correct move.

Trump is being charged on 37 counts, 21 of which relate to the Espionage Act, in connection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents which were retrieved by his Mar-a-Lago home. The charges he is facing vary but they include willful retention of classified documents and obstruction of justice charges.

Only hours after Trump announced on Truth Social that he had been informed of his indictment, Ramaswamy had posted that he would be pardoning Trump on January 20, 2025, if he were to be elected in office.

During the interview, Bash proceeded to ask Ramaswamy whether he believed that on principle it would be wrong to have a Republican nominee who is facing criminal charges. In response, Ramaswamy argued that he was there to win and help the country move forward. He argued that his agenda is based on first principles and moral authority and that this was the reason why he had decided to join the race. He proceeded to argue that this was something that the people got to decide and not the “federal administrative police state.”

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com