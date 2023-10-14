MLB Legend Announces Senate Run

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – World Series champion Steve Garvey, who in 1981 had helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series, has announced that he is going to be running for the U.S. Senate in California. Garvey, who had a long career playing for the Dodgers for 14 years and then switching to the San Diego Padres for five years, stated that he knew his state extremely well and that he was hoping to be able to join the Senate.

In a recent Fox News Digital interview, he revealed that previously when asked by both parties if he was going to run for office he had never felt that the time was right. However, that has now changed. As he pointed out, he considered himself a concerned citizen who had seen that Washington was now dysfunctional and that their focus was on politics as a business rather than on the American people. He added that currently there isn’t a voice in California he can support which is why he is joining the race for the U.S. Senate.

The 74-year-old revealed that he had talked with California residents across the state who had told him that it was refreshing to have someone who was interested in their opinions rather than just making announcements about what he believed would be good for them.

He added that it was time for someone new to come in with fresh ideas and it was time for him to be a representative for the people of California and help improve their quality of life.

