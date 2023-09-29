New Democrats Enters 2024 Race?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Dean Phillips from Minnesota noted during “The Warning” podcast on Friday that he has not completely dismissed the possibility of joining the 2024 Democratic primary race. He added that this was something he is considering as there are concerns about President Biden’s age and his ability to lead the country effectively for a second term.

Phillips stated during the podcast that there were people who were better prepared and in a better position to start a presidential campaign as their name is nationally recognized. However, as he pointed out he was concerned about the lack of alternatives in the primary race. He added that it was an important thing for democracy to have competition and choices, and especially considering the current polling information there were reasons for him to be concerned.

In August, Phillips pushed for some of his Democrat colleagues to join the presidential race. As he told NBC’s “Meet the Press” he “adores” the President but believes that he should hand over the lead to new leaders. He added that he would like to see a moderate governor lead, and that this was the reason why they had primaries.

He then pushed that people who are ready should join the race and that the primary race does not reduce the chances of a president returning to the White House for a second term.

The Biden campaign has not responded to these calls so far. Biden, who will be 86 by the end of his second term if he is re-elected, has faced questions regarding his age from both parties. Polls have also shown that his age is a topic of concern for many Democrats.

