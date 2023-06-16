Pence Calls Out Merrick Garland

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Vice President Mike Pence is pushing for Attorney General Merrick Garland to release the federal indictment which details the 37 criminal charges filed against former President Trump.

On Saturday, in a speech at a North Carolina GOP convention in Greensboro, Pence called the indictment against Trump “unprecedented” and stated that the Department of Justice was being controlled by President Biden. He argued that it was a “sad day” when Trump was indicted and that while no one should be above the law, this move is an unprecedented weaponization of the Department of Justice. As he noted in previous cases, like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s, there had been no prosecution for her usage of a private email server. He also pointed to the “hoax” of an investigation into the allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

He then stated that he was calling on Garland to explain why this indictment has been allowed to go forward instead of hiding behind special counsel Jack Smith. Smith was appointed by Garland to oversee the two Department of Justice probes into former President Donald Trump in November after Trump announced that he would be running for the White House again in 2024.

Smith, on Friday following the unsealing of the indictment, argued that the charges were very serious, but that Trump should be considered innocent until proven guilty. He then responded to those in the Republican party that have criticized his probe, arguing that he kept to the rule of law throughout the investigation.

