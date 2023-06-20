Republicans Unveil Plan To Save Trump From Democrats

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Congressional Republicans are attempting to disrupt the functioning of the Department of Justice (DOJ) in response to the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump. Trump was formally charged last week as a result of a DOJ investigation led by special counsel Jack Smith, which examined his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021. The indictment comprises 37 counts, with 31 of them relating to violations of the Espionage Act.

According to the indictment, Trump is accused of deliberately retaining classified documents, mishandling sensitive information, and impeding the federal government’s efforts to retrieve the requested records. Throughout this case, Trump has consistently maintained his innocence and frequently asserted that the investigation against him is politically motivated.

Despite the indictment, Trump has expressed his intention to remain in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, where he currently holds a leading position according to various polls. Several of Trump’s allies, such as Senator J.D. Vance and Representative Jim Jordan from Ohio, along with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia, have echoed his claims that the federal government has weaponized its power.

Senator Vance took to Twitter on Tuesday, sharing a video in which he announced a procedural hold on all Justice Department nominations. He explained that this action would effectively halt the Department of Justice until Attorney General Merrick Garland commits to fulfilling his responsibilities without prosecuting political opponents of the administration. Vance also declared his intention to block President Biden’s nominees in the Senate, deviating from the usual practice of swift confirmation.

