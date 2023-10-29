RFK Jr. Gets Completely Exposed

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., once a Democratic hopeful, has pivoted to an independent run for the U.S. presidency. Intriguingly, he has been a long-standing advocate for Hillary Clinton, a figure often seen as emblematic of the political establishment in Washington, D.C.

During the 2000 U.S. Senate race in New York, Kennedy publicly endorsed Clinton by speaking highly of her “character.” He went on to extend his endorsement for her 2008 presidential bid, citing Clinton’s capabilities to handle crises like the Iraq War and climate change. “I’ve seen Hillary earn the trust of New Yorkers while vying for the Senate seat my father once occupied. She was overwhelmingly re-elected and has shown her leadership skills. I firmly believe she can bring about the change America needs,” Kennedy was quoted saying.

In the 2008 campaign against the future President Barack Obama, Kennedy was an active supporter of Clinton. Once Obama took office, Kennedy applauded Clinton’s role as Secretary of State, referring to her as “outstanding.” During her 2016 presidential race against Donald Trump—a former donor to Democratic candidates, including Clinton—Kennedy reaffirmed his support in an interview with Larry King, saying he was “wholeheartedly for Hillary” and considered her a “long-term friend” capable of effective governance.

Recently, however, Kennedy has sought to distance himself from both major parties. In an opinion piece for Fox News, he wrote about “breaking free from the two-party system and its web of corruption, expressing discontent with what he sees as a system driven more by corporate interests than by the needs of the American people.”

Not without controversy, Kennedy’s own views have also drawn criticism. Rick Manning, President of Americans for Limited Government, described him as a “far-left ideologue with extreme environmental views.” Moreover, Kennedy has surprised some liberals by backing 2nd Amendment rights and advocating for more secure borders, as well as coming under fire for controversial comments about the pandemic.

According to the Kennedy campaign, the decision to run as an independent stems from a disillusionment with both Democratic and Republican parties, both of which he believes are dominated by corporate agendas rather than the welfare of the American populace.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com