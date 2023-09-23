RFK Jr.’s Grandson Exposes Him

(FeaturedNews.com) – Former President John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg stated during an interview on NBC’s “Today” on Tuesday that he maintains the statement he had made during his video about his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign is “an embarrassment.”

Schlossberg stated that he was glad to have posted the video on Instagram in July. In the video, he endorsed Biden’s reelection campaign and claimed that Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign was “an embarrassment.” At the time, he had also argued that the legacy left behind by his grandfather was about “more than Camelot and conspiracy theories” and had argued that it was about courage and serving the public.

In regards to Biden, he called the current President the most progressive U.S. President in history who had put an end to both Donald Trump and the pandemic.

He then proceeded to argue that there were many important issues and that if his cousin actually cared about them he would be endorsing Joe Biden.

During the latest interview, Schlossberg maintained that Biden “is a fantastic president” and that his record on multiple issues, including health care, the economy, civil rights, and climate change “speaks for itself.” He added that the issues that need to be handled in this presidential election were too important for distractions.

The Hill reported that Schlossberg had appeared on NBC for the presentation of the annual Profile in Courage awards. The winners of the domestic award this year were five state senators from South Carolina while the international award went to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com