Speaker Johnson Receives Praise From Who?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate Majority Leader, praised House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) during a press conference over his negotiations in the spending deal. As he pointed out Johnson was a “decent, respectful guy” who was in a tough position. He added that while some might want to have a macho, threatening guy in that position, Johnson was not at all like that.

On Sunday, Johnson sent out a “Dear Colleague” letter where he informed those in Congress of the spending deal that he had agreed upon with the White House and the Senate. He noted that the deal’s topline is $1.590 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year, including $704 billion for nondefense spending and $886 billion for defense spending.

Still, the right-wing members of the GOP have not positively accepted the deal. The House Freedom Caucus took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where they dubbed the deal a “failure.”

On Monday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had written on X, that she would vote NO on the spending deal. She added that the $1.6 trillion agreement did not include any provisions for securing the U.S. border or taking action to “stop the invasion.” She added that it was also going to do nothing to stop the weaponization of the federal government.

Congress is facing a partial shutdown deadline on Jan. 19. To avoid this they will need to pass legislation to extend funding. The overall government shutdown deadline is in early February and will include the Pentagon.

