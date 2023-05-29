The Top Four Republican Candidates for 2024

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Republican primary for the 2024 presidential election has been growing with two new additions this week: Sen Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Here is a list of the top contenders as the race is shaped currently.

Former President Trump

Trump is widely considered the frontrunner in the presidential race as he is currently leading all of the primary polls by more than double digits. In fact, FiveThirtyEight has stated that the national polling average put Trump more than 30 points above DeSantis on Tuesday afternoon.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

DeSantis, who had many technical issues in his campaign launch on Wednesday, has been polling in second place for the past few months. His conservative agenda has helped him rise when it comes to many controversial issues, however, his recent 6-week abortion ban has been criticized by many. He has also often been noted to lack the charisma and charm that Trump brings into the race.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley

Haley, joined the presidential race in February, making her the first person to officially challenge Trump for the nomination. However, in recent months her polling position has not changed greatly. Still, a poll in Iowa found her to receive 14 percent of support showing that she could be considered the third option in this race.

Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.)

Scott, who only announced his campaign on Monday has already received the endorsement of two Senators. Many find his position as the only Black Republican to help increase his appeal as his story has often been used against the claims that systemic racism is blocking Black Americans from climbing up.

