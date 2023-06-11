Pence Wants Trump Disqualified from 2024 Race

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, former VP Mike Pence launched his 2024 presidential campaign while also attacking former President Donald Trump with his remarks. While speaking to a crowd, Pence stated that Trump should be disqualified from running in the presidential race because of his previous attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

During his speech in Iowa, Pence offered his reasoning for challenging Trump, his former running mate, for the Republican nomination. As he stated, Trump has wavered on his stance on many conservative policy priorities, including abortion access, and cutting government spending in order to balance the budget. He proceeded to argue that Trump is also a divisive figure and that his brand of politics is focused on that division.

Pence also brought up the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack when many pro-Trump rioters raided the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block the certification of the 2020 election. On that day, many Trump supporters had been shouting, “Hang Mike Pence.”

This day is widely considered to have been the day when the relationship between Pence and Trump went downhill. Pence, in his remarks on Wednesday, argued that Trump’s attempts to get Pence to violate the Constitution make him unfit to be in the White House.

As he pointed out, the American people have the right to know what occurred on that day, when Trump had demanded that Pence make a choice between him or the Constitution. He added that voters will now be called to make a similar choice and that he had chosen the Constitution.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com