Trump Endorses New 2024 Presidential Candidate

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Trump said that he was “pleased” that GOP Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was doing well in the recent Republican Primary Poll. As Trump noted in his statement on Friday, the latest poll shows Ramaswamy tied with Mike Pence.

Trump continued by arguing that Ramaswamy might be able to overtake “Ron DeSanctimonious.” He further added that so far, Ramaswamy has only made positive comments about Trump’s presidency, which is why he is performing well in recent polls. Finally, Trump wished all the candidates good luck, claiming that they would need it.

The poll that Trump was most likely referencing was a new CBS/YouGov poll of GOP primary voters released Monday, which showed that Trump was in first place with 58 percent of Republican primary voters supporting him, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in second place with 22 percent. DeSantis has not yet announced his presidential bid, but it is widely expected that he will soon announce a bid for the White House.

Both Ramaswamy and former Vice President Mike Pence received five percent support each, while 15 percent of those surveyed claimed that they were considering Pence as an option. Twelve percent said the same about Ramaswamy. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had four percent, with 16 percent of Republican primary voters stating that they would consider her.

Ramaswamy first announced his candidacy in February. Recently, he stated that he would try to stop Trump from not attending the primary debates.

