Trump Says GOP “Eat Their Own”

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, former President Trump argued that other republican candidates “eat their young” by choosing to try to block Trump from running for the White House again by collaborating with Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) and former Speaker Paul Ryan (Wis.).

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump argued that had Romney and Paul fought with as much vigor against Obama then they would not have lost that race. He also dubbed Paul as a RINO, that is a Republican in Name Only, which is an insult he frequently uses against those GOP party members who were more moderate.

Trump proceeded to say that the main problem within the GOP was that they “Eat Their Young” and they tried to go after those people who were on their side instead of attempting to go after the Radical Left Democrats who are trying to destroy the United States. He added that those “LOSERS” needed to stop ascribing to failed policies and ideas as this was only helpful to President Joe Biden.

Trump, who is the frontrunner of the Republican primary race, attacked the 2012 Republican nominee following a recent report that the two men were going to have four other 2024 GOP candidates attend their Utah summit in an effort to find a possible alternative to President Biden.

The summit is set to start on Tuesday and it is also set to include remarks from two Trump critics, Brian Kemp the Republican Governor of Georgia, and Bill Barr the former Attorney General.

