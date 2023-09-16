Biden’s Team Praises Saudi Arabia on 9/11

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, the Biden administration was slammed after Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council (NSC) praised Saudi Arabia for their commitment to the infrastructure joint project led by President Biden. The project would create railways that connect Gulf and Arab countries in an attempt to reduce the influence of China in the region.

Watson’s comments about Saudi Arabia had come on the anniversary of the 9/11 attack which had led to nearly 3,000 people losing their lives and involved 15 Saudi hijackers.

On Monday, Watson had taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to state that they welcomed the $20 billion that Saudi Arabia has committed to the project known as the committed Partnership for Global Infrastructure (PGI). The post was blasted online with many people questioning why this post was made on September 11, noting that the administration was “tone-deaf” for not recognizing this was an inappropriate post to make on that day.

A different spokesperson from the NSC told Newsweek that the tweet was prescheduled, that it was meant to highlight some of the key developments following the G20 summit and that there had been no connection between the tweet and the anniversary of 9/11.

Ken Klippenstein, a journalist, tweeted in response that they could not even wait a day to make that remark, while Garret Graff, another journalist, stated that it was a deliberate choice by the administration to go “out of its way to praise Saudi Arabia” on the anniversary of the attack.

Abigail Jackson, the communications director for Republican Senator Josh Haley also questioned if there was no other day in which they could have made that announcement.

