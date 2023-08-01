Far-Left Democrat Totally Humiliates Himself Over New Strike

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Progressive Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, one of the newer members of “The Squad,” was mocked on social media after stating he would be showing solidarity to workers by going on a “thirst strike.” Casar’s strike, however, did not last long, as he stopped after only eight hours.

Casar, had posted on Tuesday morning online that he had just taken his last drink of water before starting his strike. During the strike, he did not consume any liquids as he was trying to bring attention to the need for the establishment of a federal heat rule that would help protect workers that were forced to work despite the heat wave and record temperatures that had taken over the country.

Casar, in a different post, had stated that he would not drink anything or go on breaks in order to show solidarity. He had added that as of right now workers did not have access to any federal protection against the heat.

Casar’s strike only lasted eight hours which led to many conservatives online blasting him.

CNN commentator Scott Jennings ironically congratulated him over being able to make it from “early lunch” to “late dinner.”

Andrew Kerr, a Washington Free Beacon reporter also called him a hero for managing to go eight hours without drink

Casar’s thirst strike on the Capitol’s steps on Tuesday drew in an impressive crowd and many reporters tweeted out photos from the strike. Among those who visited him was progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. While striking, Casar was being monitored by health professionals.

