Iran’s President Sends Stern Warning to Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi claimed that the United States needed to show that they were planning to go back to the 2015 nuclear deal. He added Iran had the right to use nuclear energy.

The U.S. had originally withdrawn from the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump’s directive. At the time they had claimed that Iran was not upholding their end of the deal, which required them to provide assurance against nuclear weapons proliferation in exchange for sanctions against the country being lifted.

Prior to the United Nations General Assembly, Raisi stated that withdrawing from the deal was an “inappropriate response” to his country being found not to have complied with the treaty requirements. Iran has further denied that they were developing nuclear weapons, instead noting that they were only pushing nuclear development for energy.

Raisi specifically told the U.S. that “nuclear weapons” did not belong in the military or defensive doctrine. The concerns regarding the deal related to the lack of inspector access to the nuclear sites in Iran.

On Monday, Rafael Grossi, the United Nations nuclear chief revealed to The Associated Press that Iran had removed many cameras and other monitoring systems from their nuclear facilities. He further estimated that the nuclear material in Iran was enough for the creation of “several” bombs.

Last year, the Biden administration entered negotiations with Iran to resume the deal, however, those negotiations were unsuccessful. In July Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State stated that the United States was not currently discussing restarting the deal.

