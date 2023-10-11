Israel’s War Intensifies To New Heights

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday in the streets of Israel, Israeli soldiers had to fend off Hamas fighters in their streets. At the same time, Israel retaliated against the attack by striking several buildings in Gaza. Outside of the fight against Hamas, Israel also fought with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group out of fear that a bigger conflict could break out. According to reports, there are more than 600 Israelis who have lost their lives in the attack, while over 300 people have been killed in Gaza.

Hamas has also taken hostages and brought the elderly, children, and women back to their Gaza enclave. According to reports their intention is to force an exchange between the hostages and the thousands of Palestinians currently held in Israeli prisons.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the United States was trying to find more information about the Americans that were either missing or killed in Israel. It has been confirmed that so far, 14 Americans have been killed out of the 1,000 casualties and counting.

Many have argued that the attacks from Hamas show that Israel’s intelligence failed and undermined the idea that the country had strict control over its territory. Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his country was “at war.”

