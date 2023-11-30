Kim Jong Un Targets Key U.S. Locations

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, made a visit to the Pyongyang General Control Centre of the National Aerospace Technology Administration where he learned about the military spy satellite development that allows them to spy on United States and South Korean bases.

Korean Central News Agency noted in a report that the leader had received photos and information regarding the major target areas in enemy territories including Seoul and Phyongthaek among other cities. The images were taken by the satellite as it was passing through the Korean Peninsula at around 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

In the report, they proceeded to note that NATA had informed Kim Jong Un about the plan to take photographs of the country’s adversaries and noted that they were still fine-tuning the process for capturing the photos.

On Saturday, the country’s leader returned to the command center where he was given more satellite images from Ulsan, Daegu, Busan, and other regions in South Korea. They further claimed that photos of the Hickam Air Base in Honolulu and Pearl Harbor Naval Base had also been taken. None of these images were released by the state media.

On Wednesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea acknowledged that the Malligyong-1 satellite had been successfully launched into orbit, however, they did not confirm whether or not it was operational.

This is North Korea’s third attempt at launching a military spy satellite. Previous attempts to launch the satellite in May and August had been unsuccessful due to technical issues.

