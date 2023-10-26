MTG Exposes Biden’s Alleged Money Laundering Scheme

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a video message in which she detailed the allegations that President Joe Biden was involved in a “money laundering scheme.” The House Oversight Committee recently released evidence that shows Biden received a $200,000 payment in 2018 from his brother.

In the video, Greene stated that Biden had been caught and that they had the receipts. She then claimed that this was the “highest level” of corruption.

The check written to Biden from his brother Jim Biden and sister-in-law Sara, states the reason for the check to have been repayment of a loan. Jim Biden’s attorney has reaffirmed that the check was meant to be repayment for a loan that Joe Biden had given his brother around six weeks earlier.

A White House spokesperson also claimed that the recent claims were just a “desperate” attempt from the House GOP to distract from the fact that the House Speaker’s office is still empty.

On Friday, James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee who is leading the investigation into the President and his family’s business activities, stated that in 2018 Jim Biden had been given $600,000 in loans from Americore Health LLC. In July 2022, when Americore went bankrupt, there is a document from one of the health firm’s trustees suing Jim Biden to return the loans which had been given to Jim Biden on the grounds that his last name would help him get a big investment from the Middle East. It was alleged that this deal would be made through the Biden family’s political connections.

